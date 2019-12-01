Ontario ticket takes Saturday night's $17.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 1, 2019 6:09AM EST
TORONTO - A single ticket sold somewhere in Ontario claimed Saturday night's $17.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 4 will be approximately $5 million.