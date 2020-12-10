The Ontario government will provide new COVID-19 modelling today as a decision looms on whether to extend the lockdown orders in place in Toronto and Peel.

The last round of projections released two weeks ago showed that while the growth in cases had slowed, hospitals would be under increasing pressure with the worst case scenario suggesting that nearly 300 COVID patients could be taking up ICU beds by the end of December.

Today’s modelling, which will be released during a 3 p.m. news conference, is expected to take into account the impact that the lockdown measures in Toronto and Peel have had since going into effect on Nov. 23.

It could also provide some hint as to what could be in store for those regions after Dec. 21 when the lockdowns will either be lifted or extended for another 28 days.

“I don’t mean to be the bearer of bad news but think they (the new projections) are going to be pretty dire, especially in the lockdown areas and some areas in the red zones,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch said during an interview with CP24 on Thursday morning. “Hospital systems are getting pinched and I know we are talking about amazing news with the vaccine and it clearly is amazing news but we have to get through December, January, February and things are not looking very rosy.”

Modelling released in early November warned of 6,500 daily cases a day by the end of this month but the projections released on Nov. 26 painted a slightly more optimistic picture.

The modellers said that some key indicators were “flattening” and that in the best case scenario Ontario would only see about 2,000 cases per day by the end of December. In another scenario it would get to 4,000 cases per day by that point and in the worst case scenario daily case counts would exceed 9,000.

“It’s best described as a fragile or precarious situation where we would like to see cases continue to flatten or decline before we can say that we are making strong progress," Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, the Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto and co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 science table, said at the time.