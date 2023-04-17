Ontario unveiled new legislation Monday with the goal of modernizing Ontario’s education systemwhile also giving the government the ability to sell or revamp unused school property for other priorities such as housing.

The changes were outlined in a bill titled The Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act and was tabled a day after Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province would hire 1,000 new teachers to “boost” math and literacy.

The goal of the legislation, officials said, is to create consistency and transparency across Ontario’s 72 school boards as well as improve how school board capital assets are managed.

The bill will also facilitate more training for teachers and ensure regular reviews of Ontario’s curriculum based on “labour market and learning needs.”

Here’s what will change if the legislation passes:

The Ontario government will be able to set out “provincial education priorities on student achievement” and require school boards to publicly post about their progress.

Trustees and senior school board officials will receive standardized training in order to deliver on these “provincial priorities.”

Officials did not specify what would constitute a provincial priority, saying only that it will be “set out in regulation.”

Boards will need to transparently outline their spending.

An impartial integrity commissioner process will be created to help resolve code of conduct complaints. Officials said more information on this process will come at a later date after consultation with the sector.

SURPLUS SCHOOL PROPERTY

A significant part of the legislation is dedicated to establishing a framework for surplus school property, which can include facilities that have been closed or will not be used to accommodate future students.

The goal, officials said, is to better leverage propriety for public education and other “provincial priorities” such as long-term care homes and affordable housing.

As such, the minister of education may also, if the legislation is approved, direct a board to sell or dispose of a school site, part of a school site, or other priority if it is not meeting current or future needs.

The province will also be given the first right of refusal on surplus land being sold or leased. As it stands now, the government was one agency among many public entities that were notified of a sale.

Officials said that if there is a need, the property would first be sold to another school board. However, if it is not needed in the education sector, the Ministry of Infrastructure would consider the property for other purposes.

If the property is not needed, officials said it would be sold in the open market at fair market value.

At the same time, officials clarified that a moratorium on school closures, which would open up property for sales, remains in effect.

The legislation will also reduce barriers in “multi-use buildings to address accommodation needs in urban/high growth areas." No further details were provided about the kind of barriers the province hopes to address.

TEACHER TRAINING AND DISCIPLINARY ACTION

The government says it will work with the Ontario College of Teachers and the faculties of education to modernize teacher training to focus on math, reading, and literacy.

There will also be formal guidelines created for a “transparent and predictable curriculum review process.” This review will take the labour market and learning needs into account, officials said.

The government will also aid in communicating provincial priorities with parents and fostering parent involvement in school board activities.

In addition to training, the province says it will also enable “more efficient disciplinary processes,” and add remedial training and education as new sanctions.

EARLY READING AND MATH

On Sunday, Lecce said the province will spend more than $180 million to support the hiring of 1,000 new teachers as well as support its mandated financial literacy and coding curriculum.

About $109.1 million will be put into early reading, which will include 700 more teachers, training in “new approaches to reading instruction” and universal screening for students in Year 2 of Kindergarten to Grade 2.

The province has said there will be “tiered support” for those that need it.

The province has also promised an “overhauled language curriculum” in September, with an emphasis on early age basic literacy.

The remaining $71.8 million will be spent on doubling the number of math facilitators and creating a “math action team” to work with school boards to improve scores, the ministry said.