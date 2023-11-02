The Doug Ford government will reveal its fall economic statement Thursday afternoon, which is anticipated to carry on the Progressive Conservative’s “plan for building a strong Ontario.”

The fall economic statement kicks off a pre-budget consultation process, with officials releasing tidbits of their plans for the year ahead as well as an update on the government’s finances.

The statement will be released around 1 p.m. after Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tables it in the legislature. A news conference, which will be streamed live on CP24.com and the CP24 App, will follow.

Bethlenfalvy hinted Wednesday that he is taking a targeted, “responsible approach” to the budgetary process “so we have the flexibility needed to get through this economic uncertainty while laying a strong foundation for future generations.”

Officials have been relatively tight-lipped about what will be included, however, the premier did announce the government will extend the gas and fuel tax cut until June 30.

On Wednesday, Bethlenfalvy also announced that the province will be scrapping its portion of the Harmonized Sales Tax for new purpose-built rental housing, equaling about eight per cent.

The 2023 budget outlined a plan that would see Ontario on track to balancing the budget by 2025. It also presented the largest spending plan in the province’s history.

However, earlier this month, the province’s budget watchdog said the government spent $2.6 billion less than planned in its first quarter, with fewer investments in health and electricity subsidy programs.