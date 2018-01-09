

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say three people were rushed to hospital this morning after a house fire near Midland.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at a home on Nielsen Rd in the community of Waubaushene.

According to police, a woman and a six-year-old child suffered minor injuries in the fire, while a 16-year-old victim sustained serious injuries.

All three were transported to hospital for treatment, police say.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.