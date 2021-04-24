The Ontario Provincial Police has confirmed that human remains were found in Guelph-Eramosa Township earlier this week.

On Apr. 21, at around 5:30 p.m., the OPP responded to reports that a hiker had found an individual’s personal property in a wooded area off Wellington Road 30, just north of Guelph.

Officers conducted a ground search of the area and located what appeared to be human remains.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario partnered in the investigation.

On Friday, officials confirmed that the remains are human.

The OPP is continuing to investigate.

“Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” the OPP said in a statement on Friday.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in an attempt to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP Const. Cheri Rockefeller at 519-846-5930.