

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police have destroyed DNA samples collected from nearly 100 migrant farm workers during a sexual assault investigation after the broad sweep was found to have violated human rights.

The destruction of the samples is part of a recently reached settlement between a group of migrant workers and the provincial police force following a human rights complaint.

The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal ruled last summer that the OPP discriminated against migrant workers in Bayham, Ont., when police took the samples in 2013.

The DNA samples were collected from 96 seasonal labourers, even though many did not remotely match a description of a suspect aside from being Black or brown migrant farm workers.

The recent settlement also requires OPP to develop and implement a DNA canvass protocol and training to avoid similar human rights violations in future.

All 54 applicants who were part of the human rights complaint will receive $7,500 - for a total of $405,000 - in human rights damages.

Shane Martinez, a lawyer for the migrant workers, says the settlement amounts to a “complete victory” in a case that he says details some of the systemic vulnerabilities faced by seasonal agricultural workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.