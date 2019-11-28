

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 21-year-old church camp counsellor has been arrested after police say a teenage counsellor-in-training was sexually assaulted at a summer camp east of Oshawa.

The alleged incident occurred on Aug. 1 during a staff party for employees working at a camp run by the Calvary Church of Oshawa.

Police allege a 13-year-old girl, who was a counsellor-in-training at the time, was “inappropriately touched” by a 21-year-old counsellor at the party.

The counsellor, identified by police as 21-year-old Josiah Johnson, of Bowmanville, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

The suspect, police say, has worked for other bible camps and church venues in the past and investigators are asking anyone with new information about the case or the suspect to contact Durham Regional Police.

Anonymously tips can also be provided to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.