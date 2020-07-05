CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Oshawa house fire sends 6 people to hospital
Three people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Oshawa.
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 8:05AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 5, 2020 9:26AM EDT
Officials say six people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Oshawa this morning.
It happened near Albert and Bloor streets shortly before 7 a.m.
Six of seven people who reportedly escaped from the home were taken to hospital with various levels of injury.
An eighth person is not yet accounted for, according to officials.
Crews remain on scene and roads are closed in the area for the fire investigation.