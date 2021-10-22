A 40-year-old Oshawa woman has been charged in a collision that took the life of a 17-year-old high school student in Toronto earlier this week.

At 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nadia Mozumder was crossing Danforth Avenue, near Birchmount Road, around 11:45 a.m. when a car made a left-hand turn and hit her.

She was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Students at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute told CP24 that Mozumder was well-liked, positive and cheerful.

Many of them expressed shock and sadness at her sudden and needless death.

She was laid to rest on Thursday in Richmond Hill.

The local councillor for the area, Gary Crawford, told reporters the intersection was known for speeding and a motorist who lives in the area told CP24 some drivers treat the roadway like a “racetrack.”

On Thursday, Toronto police announced that the driver involved in the collision was charged with turn not in safety and careless driving causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Dec. 9.