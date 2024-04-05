

OTTAWA - A panel of top bureaucrats considered warning the public about possible foreign interference in the last general election, but ultimately decided against it, a senior official testified at a federal inquiry Friday.

That decision was made, in part, because a potential misinformation campaign was likely only to reach the Chinese diaspora, said Allen Sutherland, who works in the Privy Council Office as an assistant secretary to the cabinet.

Sutherland prepared the agenda and sat in on the meetings of the so-called panel of five, which was responsible for issuing a public warning if they believed an incident - or an accumulation of incidents - threatened Canada's ability to have a free and fair election.

There was no such announcement in 2021 or concerning the 2019 election.

The panel of bureaucrats learned of concerns about information circulating on the social-media app WeChat in Mandarin during the 2021 campaign.

The Conservative party flagged a possible misinformation campaign regarding the party's platform and attitudes toward China. Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole told the inquiry earlier this week he believes it may have cost the party as many as nine seats.

The bureaucrats discussed whether a public warning was warranted, Sutherland said, and he compared it to an earlier situation involving a false news article that spread inflammatory misinformation about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019.

The fact the WeChat messages were in Mandarin meant the information would likely only reach the Chinese diaspora, in contrast to the fake news article that was in English and had the potential to “go viral” nationally.

“I do not want to leave you with the impression that it was treated with any less seriousness,” Sutherland told the commission.

It was just one of the factors that led the panel to opt against a public warning in what was ultimately a nuanced judgment call, he said.

The lack of evidence to link the campaign definitively to China and the fact that the posts referred to “substantive policy issues” as opposed to outright false allegations also weighed against the decision to issue a warning, Sutherland said in a summary of an interview he gave to the commission before his testimony.

On Friday, he told the inquiry there were discussions about the threshold for making a public announcement, and he indicated it would happen, for instance, if the spread of false information was persistent and could affect people's voting decisions.

“It was understood that it would only be done as kind of a last resort when the democratic ecosystem didn't cleanse itself - that there wasn't someone debunking the information.”

The panel worried intervening publicly too frequently would unnecessarily create an impression that Canada's democratic institutions lacked integrity, Sutherland said.

The panel received information from the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force, composed of representatives of key national security agencies, as well as from other sources.

The panel comprised the clerk of the Privy Council, the national security adviser, the deputy attorney general, and the deputy ministers of public safety and foreign affairs.

In both the 2019 and 2021 general elections, the Liberals were returned to government with minority mandates while the Conservatives formed the official Opposition.

Even so, allegations of foreign interference in these elections - suggestions fuelled by anonymous leaks to the media - led to a chorus of calls for the public inquiry now underway.

The commission is expected to release its interim findings by May 3, and a full report by the end of the year.

