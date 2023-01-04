Parts of the GTA are under a special weather statement ahead of a system that could result in a messy mix of precipitation over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada says that rain will transition to freezing rain in Caledon, Durham Region and northern York Region, beginning Wednesday evening.

It says that the freezing rain will then transition into light snow by early Thursday morning as temperatures dip.

“Periods of light snow will linger through Thursday, though any accumulations are expected to be minor. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the statement notes.

Environment Canada has already issued an outright freezing rain warning for Orangeville and Dufferin Country and has said that the warning could be extended to other parts of the GTA as conditions worsen on Wednesday evening.

Currently the weather agency is predicting about 10 to 15 millimetres of rain to fall in Toronto between now and Thursday morning.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a water safety message as a result of the precipitation, which comes on the heels of 20 to 35 millimetres of rainfall in the city over the weekend.

“No significant flooding is expected, however, due to the soil conditions and still receding water levels in some of TRCA watersheds from the recent rainfall this past weekend, combined with the forecasted rainfall amounts in the next two days, increased runoff is expected into river systems,” a statement issued on Tuesday night states. “All TRCA rivers within the GTA may experience higher than normal flows and water levels for the next few days. The combination of slippery, unstable banks, and changing water levels could create hazardous conditions in and near rivers or other water bodies.”

Environment Canada is forecasting that the unseasonably mild conditions in the GTA will persist for the next week, with the temperature expected to mostly hover around the freezing mark.

Typically, the average low for this time of year is – 10 C.