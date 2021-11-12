Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Silverthorn
Toronto police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
Published Friday, November 12, 2021 9:31PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 12, 2021 9:31PM EST
Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a collision near Silverthorn Friday night that left a pedestrian critically injured.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Old Weston Road and Rowntree Avenue, south of Rogers Road, just after 8 p.m.
Police say the driver of a vehicle hit the pedestrian and fled the area on foot.
When crews arrived, they located the pedestrian unresponsive. Toronto paramedics say the victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the car involved is believed to have been stolen. Officers are searching the area for the driver.