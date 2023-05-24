Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by driver in downtown Toronto
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2023 10:19AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto Wednesday morning.
The collision happened in The Annex near Avenue and Davenport roads.
Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 8:30 a.m.
Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a male in his 70s to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed as police investigate. Police are advising drivers to consider alternate routes.