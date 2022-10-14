A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Rexdale on Friday evening.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Rexdale Boulevard and Queens Plate Drive, east of Highway 27, at around 9:15 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

The driver of the vehicle, police said, remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.