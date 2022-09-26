Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by TTC bus in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus in Scarborough.
It occurred in the area of Kingston Road and Morning side Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the pedestrian was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
He was shortly transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries. There is no immediate word on his condition.
The TTC has confirmed that the driver involved in the collision was operating a 12 Kingston Road bus.
Police closed roads in the area for investigation.