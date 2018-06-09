Pedestrian struck and killed by Via train in Ingersoll, Ont.: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 9:03AM EDT
INGERSOLL, Ont. -- The Oxford County OPP say they are investigating the death of pedestrian who was struck by a Via Rail passenger train in Ingersoll, Ont.
Police say the incident occurred Friday evening and that the pedestrian died at the scene.
They say the train had been travelling westbound at the time.
The identity of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.