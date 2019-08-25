Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Armdale
A damaged vehicle windshield is pictured after a pedestrian was struck near Dynamic Drive and Passmore Avenue Saturday August 24, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 7:52AM EDT
A man believed to be in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle near in the Armdale area in Scarborough.
It happened near Dynamic Drive and Passmore Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the male victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.