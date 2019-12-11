

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Peel police officer has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust following a months-long investigation that began with a complaint to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director.

Peel police say that investigators with its professional standards bureau began an investigation in March after first being notified about the allegations against the officer.

The officer, identified as Const. Daniel McAllister, was then arrested on Tuesday.

Police say that McAllister, a 22-year veteran of the force, has been suspended with pay pending the resolution of the criminal case against him.

“Our members will be held responsible for their actions. As police officers we are held to a higher standard than those who we have been sworn to serve,” Police Chief Nishan Durraiappah said in a press release issued Wednesday. “ Every member must understand and appreciate the challenges and the need for transparency with members of our community.”

McAllister is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on January 6.