

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police say a 30-year-old man is facing a handful of charges, including kidnapping, after he allegedly stole a vehicle with an elderly woman inside in Mississauga on Saturday.

The carjacking occurred at around 2 p.m. near North Service Road and Dixie Road.

Police say a 96-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a blue Toyota Sienna in a plaza in the area when a suspect got into the minivan and drove away.

The woman was taken to a bank where she was told to use her debit card to make multiple cash withdrawals.

The suspect, according to police, then left the victim in the vehicle in a plaza near Speers Road and Kerr Street in Oakville.

The victim was not injured.

Halton Regional Police arrested the alleged suspect not far from where the woman was abandoned.

Police have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Nicholas Forces, of no fixed address.

He has been charged with kidnapping, breach of probation, and two counts of robbery.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.