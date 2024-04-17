More details are expected this morning on arrests that have been made in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago, Peel Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Peel police confirmed that investigators, along with officials from the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Bureau, will speak at 9 a.m. to provide an update on the case, dubbed Project 24K.

The update comes on the one-year anniversary of the heist.

In a lawsuit filed with the Federal Court of Canada last fall, security company Brink’s alleged Air Canada allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.

In its statement of claim, Brink’s alleged that shortly after the valuables landed at Pearson and the cargo was offloaded, an unknown person was able to gain access to the airline’s cargo storage facilities.

According to the allegations, the fake waybill was accepted, allowing the suspect to leave the warehouse with about $US2 million in cash and the gold bars, which weighed a little over 400 kilograms.

In a statement of defence, Air Canada rejected all allegations in the Brink's lawsuit and denied any improper conduct.

Today’s news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.

With files from The Canadian Press