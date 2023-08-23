Peel police to release details of investigation into auto theft ring that led to recovery of stolen vehicles
Peel police will be providing an update this morning on an investigation into an auto theft ring that led to the recovery of stolen vehicles.
Deputy Chief Marc Andrews, of the community policing operations command, and Det.-Sgt. Mike Mavity will be hand at a news conference today to discuss the results of Project Vinny.
The news conference is scheduled to take place at Peel Regional Police headquarters at 10 a.m.