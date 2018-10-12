

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





After 35 years with the service, Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans will be retiring at the end of the year.

On Friday, Evans informed the police services board and her commanding officers that she will be stepping down in January. This announcement comes one year after she signed a contract extension.

The police board extended Evans’ contract until next fall after voting at a closed-door meeting back in June 2017.

Mayors of Mississauga and Brampton expressed their well wishes to Evans following her announcement.

“I sincerely thank Chief Evans for her tireless work to keep our community safe and her efforts to make Peel police one of the leading forces in Canada,” Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie said. “I have relied on her counsel and candor and wish her well in the next chapter of her life.”

“Chief Evans has dedicated herself to serve our city, our region and Peel Regional Police – it hasn’t been an easy task especially in such a high growth community,” Brampton mayor Linda Jeffrey said. “She has laid the foundation for the future. Thank you for working tirelessly to serve and protect our communities.”

Evans has served as chief since 2012. She was the service’s sixth police chief and the first woman to hold the position.