

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - People in Edmonton and across Canada are paying tribute to two city police officers who were shot and killed while responding to call about a family dispute.

Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan were gunned down early Thursday after they entered an apartment building.

The shooter was a 16-year-old boy who also shot and wounded his mother, a police source said. He was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Condolence books were set up Friday at Edmonton City Hall for people to pay their respects.

Landmarks in the city, including city hall, the High Level Bridge, Muttart Conservatory, Commonwealth Stadium and Walterdale Bridge, were lit Thursday night in blue to honour the two officers.

Flags at the Alberta legislature, government buildings and police detachments were lowered to half-mast.

Online fundraisers have been organized for the families of the officers by the Edmonton Police Association and the Alberta Paramedic Association.

The Donut Man, a bakery in Crossfield, Alta., has also been selling memorial doughnuts featuring a blue ribbon, black and blue sprinkles and the letters R and J, with proceeds going to the officers' families.

Charlotte Blackwell, who owns the bakery with her husband, said they have sold about 200 doughnuts so far, including orders from people in emergency services and those planning to send the treats to police divisions.

“Everybody's been very supportive. Obviously a lot of people have been very sombre,” she said. “People just want to show support for the families.”

Blackwell said she's a cousin of Ryan's mother and remembers playing with him at family functions when he was a young boy.

“From what I know of him and what I remember of him, he was a wonderful person,” she said. “The whole family is heartbroken over this. My heart breaks for my cousin and the rest of the family.”

Ryan, 30, who has been described as a dedicated community member who loved his job, was married and his wife is expecting their first child.

Jordan, 35, who grew up in Nova Scotia, and is being remembered as a kind officer who went above and beyond in his job.

Global News reported that RCMP, the Kentville Police Service and military police paid their respects to Jordan with a memorial procession past his family home in Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.