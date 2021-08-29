Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died after they were injured at a golf course near Guelph during Saturday night’s storm.

Wellington OPP say they incident occurred at a golf course in Erin, Ont. shortly after 6 p.m.

One person was injured during what police described as a “violent storm” and the victim was later pronounced dead.

Police have released few details about the incident and the name, age, and gender of the deceased has not be released by investigators.