

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Special weather statements are in effect for the Maritimes as Environment Canada forecasts the region could be hit with more than 50 millimetres of rain beginning Saturday afternoon.

The weather agency says tropical storm Philippe is expected to combine with a low-pressure system and produce heavy rain with wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour into Sunday.

Environment Canada said Philippe is forecast to become a post-tropical storm by the time it makes landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday and moves northward to New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Meteorologist Jill Maepea said Quebec could get a soaking from remnants of Philippe and an incoming low-pressure system.

She said the biggest threat from Philippe will likely be wind gusts, which will reach 100 km/h in coastal areas.

Most of the rain is expected to fall in the state of Maine, Maepea said, adding that up to 50 mm is expected to fall in western New Brunswick.

“At this point, there really isn't any indication that it will intensify into hurricane strength,” she said.

“Once it goes to post-tropical during the day (Saturday), its winds will maintain - they might increase slightly, but they will not reach the hurricane-wind strength of a Category 1.”

Nova Scotia Power said it will be activating its Emergency Operations Centre on Saturday, ahead of the storm.

“We are expecting high winds and rain, especially in the western part of the province and metro,” Matt Drover, spokesman for Nova Scotia Power, said in a news release.

Prince Edward Island has also begun preparations for the storm. A news release asked residents to prepare for moderate rain, high winds and the possibility of power outages.

“While we do not anticipate major impacts from Philippe as it moves to our south, it is important to remember to prepare for short-term power outages throughout our hurricane season,” said Nick Policelli, director of emergency management.

Forecasters expect Philippe to be weaker than last month's post-tropical storm Lee, with damage limited to broken tree branches and the occasional power outage. But they add there could be some minor to moderate coastal flooding, especially during high tide early Sunday.

As of Friday morning, Philippe was about 230 kilometres south of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h.

Maepea urged caution for people who would be driving in wind and rain over the holiday weekend. All indications point to Philippe transforming into a “really strong fall storm in terms of the winds and the rainfall,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.