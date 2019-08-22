

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released suspect photos in an effort to identify three men who allegedly posed as pizza deliverymen in order to steal debit cards.

Police around the GTA have been receiving reports about the incidents since mid-July.

According to police, at least three male suspects would intercept pizzas which had been ordered for delivery.

The suspects then delivered the intercepted pizzas to the customers.

However when the customers handed over their debit cards for payment, the cards were compromised and the suspects handed back fake cards, police said.

The suspects would then head to a nearby ATM and conduct fraudulent banking transactions, according to police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.