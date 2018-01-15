

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a shooting outside a nightclub in the city’s downtown core last week.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 11 in an alley outside a club near Bathurst Street and King Street West.

Police said two men were involved in an argument in the area when one man produced a gun and shot the other man multiple times.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled in a dark-coloured two-door vehicle, investigators said.

He has been described by police as between five-foot-nine and five-foot-ten, and is about 160 pounds with a thin build. He was dressed in a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans, and black-and-white running shoes at the time of the incident. Police also said he has short black hair and may have had earrings in both ears.

The man, according to investigators, is considered to be armed, violent, and dangerous and should not be approached.

Security camera images of the suspect and his car have now been released and police said any member of the public who spots him should call 9-1-1 immediately.