

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- A spokeswoman for the province says a man accused of double murder was mistakenly released from a northern Ontario jail.

Police had previously said they learned Thursday morning that Kareem Zedan, 22, "escaped" from the Thunder Bay District Jail on Wednesday evening.

But a spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Solicitor General says officers were notified immediately that an inmate had accidentally been released.

Zedan was arrested in Thunder Bay on March 24 and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 64-year-old Larry Reynolds and 62-year-old Dorothy Lynn VanEvery.

The two were found dead in their home in Brantford, Ont., on the morning of July 18, 2019.

Zedan, who is from Pickering, had been scheduled to appear in court today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.