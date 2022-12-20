

The Canadian Press





Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says an implementation plan for Ottawa's Indo-Pacific strategy will be released in the coming weeks.

The long-awaited strategy seeks closer economic, military and diplomatic ties in the region to counterbalance China's growing sway.

Joly says the region is looking to Canada to up its game, adding that they want Canada at the table to build a better future for citizens on both sides of the Pacific.

She says the goal is to be as close to South Korea and Japan as Canada is with Germany, France and Great Britain.

On Monday, Joly said Ottawa has not been clear with Canadian businesses in past years about the risks of operating in China.

She says it's up to businesses to choose how much they invest in China, but the federal government has a duty to help them navigate the risks.