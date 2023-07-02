Peel police are appealing for witnesses and information following an early morning shooting in Mississauga on Sunday that left one person with serious injuries.

At around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting that occurred in the Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard and Hurontario Street area.

Police say one victim was transported to a local hospital with a gun shot wound, where they remain in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Ford sedan, police say.

“Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-3311, extension 1133,” Peel police said in a press release.

“Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.”