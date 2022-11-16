Peel Regional Police are appealing for information after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton early Wednesday left a man with critical injuries.

The crash happened near Heart Lake Road and Sandalwood Parkway shortly after midnight.

Police said a 19-year-old man was driving northbound on Heart Lake Road when for unknown reasons, he entered the southbound lanes and collided with another vehicle operated by a 27-year-old man.

A passenger in the northbound vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was taken to a trauma centre, where he remains in life-threatening condition, police said.

Major Collision Bureau investigators are seeking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, including dash camera footage, to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710.

They could also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).