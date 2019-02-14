

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they are responding to reports of pieces of ice falling from tall buildings in at least three locations across downtown Toronto on Thursday morning.

Commuters walking through the Financial District reported to CP24 seeing sheets of ice fall in the area of Bay and Wellington streets.

Police later said they had been called to Yonge and Gerrard streets, as well as Yonge and The Esplanade for reports of falling ice.

Yonge Street was closed to pedestrians and vehicles between College and Gerrard streets due to continued incidents of falling ice.

Officers were later sent to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dan Leckie Way for reports of “large chunks” of ice falling from a high rise.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing this afternoon, with periods of clear skies and sunshine.