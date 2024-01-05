Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill, Ont. Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre streets, for reports of an injury to an infant just after 6 p.m.

York Regional Police said officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive infant in the home.

Despite life-saving efforts, police said the infant was pronounced dead in hospital.

In an update Friday morning, police said a first-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with the investigation.

The name of the accused has not been released. It’s unclear what relationship, if any, they share with the victim.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, Const. Lisa Moskaluk said investigators have not confirmed the cause of death and are awaiting an autopsy to be completed.

“This is a very sad and sensitive incident and we are not releasing any other details,” Moskaluk said.

Asked about the first-degree murder charge, Moskaluk said it was laid based on “interviews and through information provided to the investigators.”

“Obviously the information that they received they deemed that that was the appropriate charge, first-degree murder,” she said.

A neighbour speaking to CTV News Toronto before the child was transported to hospital said a couple in their 30s lives at the home.

“I’m shocked. I'm nervous. I'm scared,” Vivian Do said.

Do said the baby was born this past summer.

York Regional Police’s victim support services remain available to anyone affected by the tragedy, Moskaluk said, adding that police are asking the public to respect the family and the neighbourhood’s privacy at this time.

“It’s such a sensitive situation, not only for the people involved, but also for the neighbourhood or anyone that knows this family. And so, we do ask that people respect that and give the family and the neighbours the space that they need to deal with this,” she said.