

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- The police chief in London, Ont., is offering an apology to the woman at the centre of the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team.

Chief Thai Truong says he is extending his "sincerest apology" for the amount of time it has taken the case to reach this point.

The investigation was initially closed without charges in 2019 before it was reopened three years later.

London Det. Sgt. Katherine Dann says officers found new evidence that police say helped lead to the charges.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault last month. McLeod is also facing an additional charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offence."

Lawyers for the players have said their clients will defend themselves against the allegations.

The charges in the case relate to an alleged incident at a hotel in London in June 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.