

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have established a command post as they step up their efforts to locate a missing 59-year-old woman.

Alice Wolski disappeared from the Martin Grove Road and Cowley Avenue area of Etobicoke at around 8 a.m. on Friday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

On Saturday morning, police confirmed that they have set up a command post in the area and are now conducting a Level 3 search for Wolski, which is the highest level of response that exists.

They say that they are concerned for Wolski’s safety.

“We know that she is wearing black boots and that she has with her a black purse but unfortunately we don’t have a description of her clothing and we don’t know how warmly she may be dressed,” Insp. Norm Proctor told CP24 on Saturday. “We are obviously very concerned for her safety. We are asking residents in the area to check their out buildings and backyards and if they locate her to please call police immediately.”

Wolski is described as about five-foot-seven with a slim build, green eyes and long dark brown hair that goes past her shoulders.