Toronto police have now dismantled a command post set up to search for a 37-year-old man with Down syndrome who disappeared nearly a week ago and remains missing.

The man, whose first name is Nathan, disappeared from the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue last Friday and has not yet been found.

A Level Three search, which is the highest level of search for any missing person, was conducted in the North York neighbourhood where he was last seen.

A command post was also set up outside a community centre on Grand Ravine Drive on Tuesday as police scoured a 500-metre area in the surrounding neighbourhood. Police confirmed Thursday that they have now shut down the command post.

“At this time there are no further updates,” Toronto police said in an email to CP24. “It is an ongoing investigation and police are still looking for Nathan.”

Police have previously said that Nathan functions at the level of a seven-year-old and needs additional supports.

Nathan is new to the GTA and previously lived in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. He is described as four-feet-six-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he had a full beard and moustache.

Investigators say there is no indication of foul play at the moment.

-With files from CP24's Chris Fox