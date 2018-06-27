

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are executing a series of search warrants at Markham’s Pacific Mall as part of a months-long investigation into counterfeit goods.

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle tells CTV News Toronto that officers are executing search warrants at seven retail businesses within the mall.

She says that officers will be seizing a quantity of suspected counterfeit goods, including clothing, handbags and various cellphone accessories.

The raids are part of an investigation that began in late April, according to Nicolle.

“This started out with increased calls with concerns from members of our community. We heard from community members who were aware of this activity and who had concerns about it and we also heard from manufacturers, people who produce legitimate goods who had some concerns about what is going on here, “ Nicolle said. “It is part of an ongoing investigation and it is going to continue. We will have to see what we seize and go from there.”

Today’s raids come in the wake of the U.S. Office of the Trade Representative including the Pacific Mall on a list of “notorious markets" for counterfeit goods back in January.

The annual report listed 19 brick-and-mortar locations and 25 online retailers, though the Pacific Mall was the only Canadian location on the list.

Following that report, the management of the mall launched a website where shoppers could report suspected counterfeit goods and also hired a private investigator to look for counterfeit goods being sold at the mall. The mall also said that it would begin issuing written advisories and warnings to store owners who are selling counterfeit goods.

Nicolle said that while no arrests are anticipated today, charges could be laid in the future.