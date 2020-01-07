

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Four firearms including two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle were found inside a Cadillac parked in the city’s Yonge and Eglinton area last month, and police are searching for the people who stored them there.

Toronto police say that on Dec. 21, they began investigating a white 1992 Cadillac DeVille sedan located in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

They later searched the vehicle and allegedly found four guns and brass knuckles inside.

The firearms located were a sawed-off 12-gauge pump action shotgun, a 7.62mm SKS semi-automatic rifle with an adjustable stock, and two black semi-automatic handguns.

They also located a variety of ammunition in different calibres.

Investigators say they are examining the guns to see if they can be linked to any criminal activity.

Anyone with information about the origin of the vehicle or anything seized inside is asked to call 53 Division at 416-808-5300.