

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say a missing six-year-old girl who was last seen in the care of a guardian at her home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning has been found safe in North York.

Jasmine Williamson was last seen at a building on Gilder Drive near Eglinton and Midland avenues.

Const. David Hopkinson says that Williamson was put to bed by the guardian at around 1 a.m. and was subsequently reported missing at around 7:40 a.m. after that guardian woke up and was unable to find her.

Officers arrived at the scene eight minutes later and began to search.

Hopkinson said the girl was found in good condition in 13 Division, an area of North York bounded by Lawrence Avenue, Bathurst Street, Spadina Road and the CNR and CPR rail lines.

He could not say how Williamson got so far from where she was reported missing but said police will conduct a thorough investigation to reveal what occurred.

A command post had been set up in the building where the girl was last seen.

Hopkinson said that police were unable to determine whether the girl left the building through surveillance footage or other means and were concentrating a “significant portion” of their search inside the premises for that reason.

“It may seem like it is just a building and you just need a couple officers but it is sometimes difficult to get into certain areas of the building,” he said. “We have to find a caretaker to open up different rooms and get us into places that maybe a six-year-old would find interesting. There will be garages, there will be cars, there is a fair amount of ground to cover.”

A large number of officers, including those on horseback and canine units, were sent to the scene to assist in the search.

As many as 60 members of the public turned up to volunteer to search for Jasmine.