

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have now identified the 15-year-old boy shot and killed in broad daylight in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

The teen, identified by police as Safiullah Khosrawi, was shot near a gas station in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads at around 3:10 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run but later died.

Police say one male was arrested a short time after the shooting but it is not clear if police are searching for any additional suspects.

A TTC spokesperson told CP24 Monday that one of the bullets struck a TTC bus. It is not known whether anyone was on the bus at the time but no other injuries were reported.

Officers pored over the scene for evidence on Monday and canvassed the area for witnesses.

Woburn Collegiate Institute, located a short distance away from where shooting occurred, was placed under lockdown immediately following the incident but the order was later lifted.