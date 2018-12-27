

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries one week after being shot in North Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Kipling Avenue and Rowntree Road at around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting on Dec. 21.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located three males suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of them, ages 19 and 20, were found inside a vehicle, while a 51-year-old man was also struck in the parking lot of the plaza. All three victims were taken from the scene to a hospital via emergency run to be treated for their injuries.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old man – identified by officers as Cimran Farah, of Toronto – succumbed to his injuries.

Farah is the city’s 96th homicide victim of 2018.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this case.

Police said they are asking anyone with further information regarding this deadly incident to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-877-TIPS (8477).