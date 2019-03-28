

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified an outstanding suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that forced an evacuation of Fairview Mall last week.

Police were called to the North York mall at around 11 a.m. on March 22 after a 37-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his Breitling watch, valued at over $27,000.

Police said the man was assaulted with bear spray during the robbery. The mall was subsequently evacuated because of the bear spray.

Police previously said that one suspect was arrested the same day, while another was still at large.

On Thursday, police identified the outstanding suspect as 25-year-old David Zeghouane. He is wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon.

Zeghouane is described as standing five-foot-ten and weighing around 190 pounds with a medium build. He has brown eyes, medium-length black hair and a short beard.

The suspect was seen arriving and leaving the mall in a white BMW 3-series vehicle, police said. The car had a sunroof and damage by the front driver’s side headlight.

Police said the suspect struck another vehicle as he was fleeing the mall parking lot and that his car likely has other damage on the front passenger side as a result of the collision.

The other suspect, 23-year-old Kyle Eric Fraser of Guelph, has already been charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and common nuisance.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.