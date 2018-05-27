

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed in the city’s Upper Beaches neighbourhood Friday night.

Police were called to an apartment building at Kingston Road and Lee Avenue at around 11:10 p.m. on May 25.

Officers arrived to find a man on the street suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Police have said they believe the man was attacked in the stairwell of the building before making it out to the street. He was rushed to hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

On Sunday, police confirmed the incident is being investigated as a homicide and identified the victim as 56-year-old William David Long of Toronto.

Police are looking to trace Long’s whereabouts on the day of the murder and are asking anyone who saw him on Friday, May 25 to get in touch with investigators.

No suspect information has been provided so far.