Police in Jamaica say they are investigating the murder of a 43-year-old Markham woman.

Const. Delon Farr of Runaway Bay Police confirmed to CP24 Sunday that a woman was found dead in her apartment on Jan. 21. Family members have identified the victim as Latoya Alcindor.

Cousins of the victim told CP24 that Alcindor travelled to Jamaica on Dec. 27 and met a man who they say their cousin befriended the last time she visited the country. She rented an apartment in Runaway Bay, nearly 100 kilometres from the Jamaican capital of Kingston.

The cousins believe Alcindor was killed days before her body was found. She was last seen with the man on Jan. 18.

The family said they don't have relatives in Jamaica. Alcindor, a mother of two, grew up in Toronto.

Police would not provide further details on the case, including suspect information.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to CP24 that consular services are being provided to the family.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian deceased in Jamaica," the spokesperson said.

"Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed."