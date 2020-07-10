Five people are in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near Jane and St. Clair on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the area of Jane Street and Woolner Avenue, north of St. Clair Avenue West, just before 10:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, three people – a woman in her 50s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s – were located suffering from gunshot wounds, Toronto police. Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters at the scene.

Proctor noted two more victims walked into hospital.

“We have five people that have been hit by gunfire,” he said. “All non-life threatening at this time. Although the wounds are very serious.”

He said police are looking for two suspects who were shooting out of a vehicle.

“They were just indiscriminately shooting at individuals in this area,” Proctor said.

The suspects were last seen travelling east on Woolner Avenue in a grey or silver sedan.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.

“It’s completely reckless,” Proctor said.

“These individuals with no regard for human life just took it upon themselves to shoot out of their vehicle at anybody who was in that area.”

Proctor can’t confirm if the incident was targeted at this time but said the victims were innocent bystanders.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

It is the fourth shooting in the city on Friday.

A man was seriously injured after being shot outside Scarborough Town Centre just after 2 p.m.

A few hours later, shots were fired near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue. There were no injuries reported, but shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Police said a vehicle riddled with bullet holes was also located in the area.

Earlier this evening, three male suspects are being sought after shots were fired at a home near Parma Court and Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said there were no victims, but bullet holes were found at a residence and a parked vehicle.

The suspects were last seen southbound on Parma Court in a dark-coloured SUV.