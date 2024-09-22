Police are looking for witnesses after one man was injured in a shooting outside of a sports bar in Hamilton Saturday night.

Hamilton police responded to a 911 call about a shooting outside of Cooler's Sports Bar at Upper Gage and Fennell avenues, just after 11:15 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. Multiple shell casings were also found in the parking lot.

Police said the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been treated and released, police said early Sunday.

There was a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigated overnight. Images from the scene showed police officers on the premises in the early hours. They cleared the scene shortly before 3:30 a.m.

"It is early in the investigation and the motive and suspect(s) for this shooting have yet to be identified," police said in a news release. "The direction of travel and description of the shooter(s) is unknown at this immediate time."

Police said that while staff at the bar have been cooperative, police have so far received "limited cooperation" from the public. They are urging any witnesses to contact the Shooting Response Team.

Police are also asking anyone with surveillance footage from the area from between 11-11:30 p.m. to contact investigators.