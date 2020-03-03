

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are investigating after they say shots were fired at a tow truck in a grocery store parking lot in Richmond Hill on Monday night.

According to investigators, the gunfire erupted in a parking lot in the area of High Tech Road and Bayview Avenue at around 7 p.m.

Police say they believe multiple tow trucks were in the parking lot when the occupant of one of the trucks fired multiple shots at a black tow truck.

All parties involved fled the area after the shots were fired.

Police say when officers arrived, several witnesses were still on scene and multiple shell casings were found.

A short time later, a tow truck with several bullet holes in it returned to the parking lot and the driver of the truck was not injured.

Police say they are trying to track down any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police. Investigators are also searching for video surveillance or dash camera footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with new information about the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.