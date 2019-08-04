

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in Liberty Village overnight.

Several vehicles were struck after shots were fired on Mowat Avenue, near Liberty Street, shortly before 3:30 a.m., Toronto police said.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the shots.

Police remained at the scene investigating early Sunday morning, but there was no word about the circumstances around the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.