Toronto police are investigating after a teenager was reportedly seen on top of a moving GO Train in Etobicoke on Saturday night.

Police say the teen was reportedly seen just before 9 p.m. on top of a train travelling in an unspecified direction near Islington Avenue and the Gardiner Expressway.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, and they requested that the train be stopped, police say, although it’s unclear exactly where.

“This is extremely dangerous and the person may face charges if caught,” police said on Twitter.